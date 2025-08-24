Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 7.6% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.