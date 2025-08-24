Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Royal Mail Plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.00. Royal Mail shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,537 shares traded.

Royal Mail Stock Down 8.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

About Royal Mail

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

