Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO Shares Acquired by Samjo Management LLC

Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Silvaco Group comprises 1.3% of Samjo Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvaco Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,477,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,443,813.05. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.04.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

