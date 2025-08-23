Samjo Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Samjo Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Samjo Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Coursera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of COUR opened at $11.3780 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,062.30. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,050,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,167.76. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,100. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

