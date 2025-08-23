Samjo Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Digimarc Corporation $DMRC

Samjo Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,571 shares during the quarter. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $9,341,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 521,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $191.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Digimarc Corporation has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $48.32.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

