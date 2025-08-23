Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJU Holdings Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJU stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1471 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

