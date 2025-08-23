Samjo Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE

Samjo Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,350 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 7.1% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Samjo Management LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Inspired Entertainment worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.62. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSE. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

