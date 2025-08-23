Samjo Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arteris, Inc. $AIP

Samjo Management LLC decreased its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,950 shares during the period. Arteris makes up 2.9% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arteris by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arteris by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Arteris by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $16,502 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $148,279.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 107,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,147.40. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $466,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 442,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,903.47. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,028. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Arteris Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.