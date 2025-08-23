iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 327.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 34,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $123.66 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

