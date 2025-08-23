Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.31 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
