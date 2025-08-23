Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $388.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $402.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

