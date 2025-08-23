Phoenix Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF $GAMR

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned about 2.89% of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Amplify Video Game Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -257.58 and a beta of 0.86.

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE EEFund Video Game Tech index. The fund tracks an equity index of global firms that support, create or use video games. Stocks are assigned to pure-play, non-pure-play or conglomerate baskets, and weighted equally within each.

