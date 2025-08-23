SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $456.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.62 and its 200-day moving average is $426.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $457.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.