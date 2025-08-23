Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $393.8040 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.50. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

