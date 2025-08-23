Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,644,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,997,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,709,000 after acquiring an additional 542,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $83.6340 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

