Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.08 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.