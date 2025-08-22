Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 114.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $93.54 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

