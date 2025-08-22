Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Stephen Feider Sells 5,587 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $774,916.09. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33.

BBNX opened at $16.89 on Friday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $47,346,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 424,817 shares during the period. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,570,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 466,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $37,990,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBNX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

