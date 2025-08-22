Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Stephen Feider Sells 5,587 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $774,916.09. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $26,781.33.

Beta Bionics Trading Up 10.4%

BBNX opened at $16.89 on Friday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $47,346,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 424,817 shares during the period. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,570,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 466,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $37,990,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BBNX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

