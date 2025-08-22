Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 63.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $108.2390 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

