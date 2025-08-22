Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 720 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $697.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $758.91 and its 200 day moving average is $673.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.