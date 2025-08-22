ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,694,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 537,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 366,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ScanSource Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $901.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,690.98. This trade represents a 33.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

