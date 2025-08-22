Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 14,087 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $44,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,753,000 after purchasing an additional 192,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,583,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 352.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $107.9360 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

