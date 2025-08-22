Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

