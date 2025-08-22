Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,636,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 687,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 404,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 780.0%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

