WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.3%

WD-40 stock opened at $220.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.22. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

