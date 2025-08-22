Steven Ratner Sells 1,735 Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $111,838.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,032.46. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Ratner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 18th, Steven Ratner sold 1,681 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $111,820.12.

On Monday, June 16th, Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.7%

MRCY opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $69.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.