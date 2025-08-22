Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,253 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

