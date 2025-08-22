Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick Disanto Buys 3,000 Shares

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Disanto acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,018.42. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eastern Price Performance

Eastern stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.13. Eastern Company has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $35.03.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.87 million. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 7,124.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastern by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eastern by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Eastern by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.