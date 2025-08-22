Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Owen LaRue LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $41.30.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

