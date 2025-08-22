MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) CFO Acquires $81,350.00 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,445.96. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MDU opened at $16.3650 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

