Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $76,620.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,769.10. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $72,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $67,520.00.

CYTK stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

