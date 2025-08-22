Insider Buying: Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Acquires $87,600.00 in Stock

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) Director James Hawkins purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 146,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,703.85. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Audioeye Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Audioeye, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Audioeye from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Audioeye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Audioeye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Audioeye by 19.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 74.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audioeye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.