Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Solventum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,110,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,554,000 after buying an additional 1,691,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,456,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

SOLV stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

