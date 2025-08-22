Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,028 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony by 557.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sony by 2,071.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sony by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $27.5950 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.