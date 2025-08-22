T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,754,466 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Macerich worth $105,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Macerich Trading Down 0.7%

Macerich stock opened at $17.0850 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.22. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

