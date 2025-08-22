Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 35,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $186.4310 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

