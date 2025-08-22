Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 1.08% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3,892.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

