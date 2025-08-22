Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF) & Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Head-To-Head Review

Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF – Get Free Report) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zomedica and Spruce Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -0.41 Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 0.96 -$47.92 million ($99.25) -0.08

Volatility and Risk

Zomedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spruce Biosciences. Zomedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zomedica has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Zomedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Zomedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zomedica and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica N/A N/A N/A Spruce Biosciences -555.23% -62.10% -47.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zomedica and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spruce Biosciences 0 6 0 0 2.00

Spruce Biosciences has a consensus target price of $131.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,468.10%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Zomedica.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Zomedica on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zomedica

(Get Free Report)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals. It has collaboration agreements with Celsee, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and markets a novel pathogen detection system. The company was formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and changed its name to Zomedica Corp. in October 2020. Zomedica Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

