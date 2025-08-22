T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Aon plc $AON

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,506,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of AON as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AON by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,068,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.18.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $374.9720 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.60. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

