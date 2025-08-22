Hayden Brown Sells 25,577 Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 25,577 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $353,985.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,118,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,147.44. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 23,716 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $320,403.16.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upwork by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 20,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Upwork by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 204,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Upwork by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,911,000 after buying an additional 161,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

