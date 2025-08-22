Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 175,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 122,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Sarama Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.