Analyzing Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Noah alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 19.22% 5.62% 4.68% Eagle Point Credit 6.73% 13.49% 8.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noah and Eagle Point Credit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $2.57 billion 0.31 $65.14 million $0.97 12.23 Eagle Point Credit $31.03 million 17.03 $85.49 million $0.11 62.41

Eagle Point Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Noah pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.5%. Noah pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit pays out 1,527.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Noah and Eagle Point Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 1 3.00

Noah presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Eagle Point Credit has a consensus price target of $8.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Noah.

Volatility and Risk

Noah has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Noah on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.