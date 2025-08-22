Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Critical Review

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of ODP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ODP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.30 billion 2.07 $1.20 billion $25.60 20.32 ODP $6.99 billion 0.09 -$3.00 million $0.66 30.41

This table compares Ulta Beauty and ODP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than ODP. Ulta Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ODP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.45% 49.73% 20.15% ODP 0.39% 11.22% 2.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ulta Beauty and ODP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 12 12 0 2.44 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $480.1739, suggesting a potential downside of 7.69%. ODP has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.33%. Given ODP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ODP is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats ODP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

