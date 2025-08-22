Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) versus Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Granite Ridge Resources and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Universal Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.88 $18.76 million $0.24 22.73 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 7.47% 13.09% 7.89% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Universal Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

