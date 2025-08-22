Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) vs. Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Head to Head Survey

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tri-Tech and Regal Rexnord”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $6.03 billion 1.58 $196.20 million $3.76 38.25

Risk & Volatility

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Tri-Tech has a beta of 26.91, indicating that its share price is 2,591% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Tech and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord 4.28% 9.73% 4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tri-Tech and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Rexnord 0 0 8 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $185.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Tri-Tech.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Tri-Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

