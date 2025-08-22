JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) versus National Steel (NYSE:SID) Critical Review

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) and National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for JFE and National Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get JFE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00 National Steel 1 0 0 0 1.00

National Steel has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given National Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Steel is more favorable than JFE.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

JFE has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Steel has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JFE and National Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.49% 2.78% 1.27% National Steel -5.06% -13.90% -2.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and National Steel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion 0.23 $606.33 million $0.71 16.06 National Steel $44.69 billion 0.04 -$480.53 million ($0.29) -4.40

JFE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Steel. National Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JFE beats National Steel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About National Steel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products. It also provides steel cutting services; produces and sells cement; operates railway and port facilities; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. In addition, the company explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.