Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Bought by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $119,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,457,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $293.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.83. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.16.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

