First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 437,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.85 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

