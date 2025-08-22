Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH Shares Sold by Glendon Capital Management LP

Glendon Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Five Point comprises about 0.5% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Five Point Price Performance

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.5050 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 39.43%.

Five Point Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.