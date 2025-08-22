Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $417.4240 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.87.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

